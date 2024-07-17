South Africa: Lamola Urges Us to Avoid Solving Its Problems Through the Barrel of a Gun

17 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Peter Fabricius

Speaking at the prestigious Chatham House think tank in London, International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola suggested the ANC's acceptance of its electoral losses was an example for other countries.

Listen to this article 6 min Listen to this article 6 min International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola has condemned the assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump on Saturday, urging Americans "not to solve their problems through the barrel of a gun".

"They must solve it through the barrel of the pen, in the ballot box ... We hope there will be peace," Lamola said in an address to the prestigious Chatham House think tank in London on Tuesday, 16 July 2024.

Lamola was asked how his government viewed the prospect of a second Trump presidency.

He said SA would engage with whoever Americans voted for. Lamola noted that Pretoria had already sent a delegation to engage with both Republicans and Democrats and would continue to engage with US lawmakers to ensure SA continued to participate in Agoa - the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

Lamola described as "very fruitful" a first meeting earlier in the day with the new Labour Party government's foreign secretary David Lammy, who was "very clear that our relations should not be based on the fact that we are a former British colony, but will be based on an equally beneficial...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

