South Africa: Knorr Recalls Brown Onion Gravy Sachets - South African News Briefs - July 17, 2024

Knorr Recalls Brown Onion Gravy Sachets

Knorr is recalling its brown onion gravy sachets after manufacturers discovered that some packets may contain traces of cow's milk and soy, reports IOL. Unilever recently found that a small batch of Knorr brown onion gravy packets mistakenly contained the ingredients of the Knorr professional brown sauce base. "As a result, the affected stock contains cow's milk and soy as allergens, which are not declared on the list of ingredients on the Knorr brown onion gravy packaging," Unilever said.

Heavy Rains Relieve Cape Gang Violence

Residents of Cape Flats, enduring constant gun violence from warring gangs, have found some respite due to the heavy rains in the Western Cape, according to News24. Locals expressed that the cold, wet weather, which caused significant damage in the province, was a blessing for those in gang-ridden areas. Communities in Hanover Park, Mitchells Plain, Ottery, Lavender Hill, Nyanga, and Gugulethu noted that despite the flooding and water damage to homes, the shootings have decreased in recent days. Although the Western Cape has been declared a disaster area, the provincial government is still assessing the damage from the week-long flooding.

University of Johannesburg Expels 50 Students for Academic Misconduct

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has expelled 25 students for using fake sick notes to explain absences during exams, with the expulsions lasting five years, three of which are suspended, reports EWN. Among those expelled were two fifth-year law students. An additional 25 students were expelled for various other infractions, including having unauthorized notes on their phones, plagiarism, producing fraudulent matric results, and assault. UJ registrar Professor Bettine van Vuuren said that the university thoroughly verifies sick notes and contacts medical professionals if there are suspicions. She also said that UJ provides numerous resources to support struggling students before exams, including tutor groups, office hours with professors, supplementary exams, and a chancellor's exam for those who do not pass.

