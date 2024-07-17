Nairobi — Veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho was on Wednesday released following an arrest in a case of mistaken identity.

Video footage online captured the dramatic arrest, showing the seasoned journalist being roughed up by police before being taken to Karen police station.

The National Police Service later clarified that they had mistaken Macharia Gaitho for a blogger named Francis Gaitho.

The police expressed regret over the incident, emphasizing that they do not target journalists.

They acknowledged the crucial role of the media in promoting accountability and transparency, highlighting the importance of their partnership.

