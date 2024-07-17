Kenya: Journalist Macharia Gaitho Mistakenly Arrested, Released

17 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho was on Wednesday released following an arrest in a case of mistaken identity.

Video footage online captured the dramatic arrest, showing the seasoned journalist being roughed up by police before being taken to Karen police station.

The National Police Service later clarified that they had mistaken Macharia Gaitho for a blogger named Francis Gaitho.

The police expressed regret over the incident, emphasizing that they do not target journalists.

They acknowledged the crucial role of the media in promoting accountability and transparency, highlighting the importance of their partnership.

About The Author

DAVIS AYEGA

Davis Ayega is a versatile journalist, proficient in creative writing, interviewing, and presenting. With a keen eye for detail, he demonstrates a deep understanding of effective communication across diverse audiences.

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.