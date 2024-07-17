Kenya: Editors Guild Demands Speedy Probe On Attacks Against Journalists Covering Protests

Nairobi — The Editors' Guild has demanded a speedy probe on attacks against journalists covering the ongoing Gen Z-led antigovernment protests.

In a statement, KEG president Zubeidah Kananu asserted that recent happenings raise significant concerns about press freedom and the safety of journalists in the country.

"We condemn the harassment of journalists covering the protests. We call for a speedy investigation of the attacks on Kariuki and Fabien to bring the rogue culprits within the police to justice," read the statement in part.

This statement comes in the wake of an array of cases where members of the press have been attacked by security forces while in line of duty, with the latest being the shooting of aNakuru based journalist after police reportedly opened fire on protestors.

Catherine Wanjeri Kariuki, sustained rubber bullet wounds on her leg following the incident.

KEG says it is also following up on an incident where CNN photojournalist Fabien Muhire was sprayed with harmful chemicals by police as he documented the protests in Nairobi's Central Business District.

The Guild has expressed ongoing frustration over repeated incidents where police attack journalists with teargas canisters, dangerous chemicals, and destroy their equipment.

Earlier, the Media Council of Kenya condemned the blatant use of brute force on journalists, an aspect that has since drawn condemnation with sectoral players terming it as a cowardly attempt to suppress the truth and stifle dissent.

"Journalists play a critical role in informing the public and holding powerful institutions accountable and must be allowed to carry out their duties freely and safely, as enshrined in the Kenyan Constitution. We urge law enforcement agencies to respect the media and to ensure the safety of journalists at all times," said MCK CEO David Omwoyo in a statement.

