Nairobi — A new survey has revealed that 72.7 percent of Kenyans want former Interior Ministry Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to be reappointed to his former docket due to his performance.

According to the study by Politrack Africa, 64.6 percent want Defense CSs Aden Duale reappointed while 54.3 percent rooted for Davis Chirchir.

Majority of Kenyans want former Cabinet secretaries including Kithure Kindiki, Aden Duale, Davis Chirchir and 4 others re-appointed back to Cabinet based on their performance in their respective dockets.

The study however revealed that 67.3 of Kenyans supports President William Ruto decision to dissolve the Cabinet while 32.7 rejected the move.

