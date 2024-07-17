Africa: Kenyans Want Kindiki, Duale, Chirchir, 4 Others Re-Appointed to Cabinet - Politrack Africa

17 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — A new survey has revealed that 72.7 percent of Kenyans want former Interior Ministry Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to be reappointed to his former docket due to his performance.

According to the study by Politrack Africa, 64.6 percent want Defense CSs Aden Duale reappointed while 54.3 percent rooted for Davis Chirchir.

The study however revealed that 67.3 of Kenyans supports President William Ruto decision to dissolve the Cabinet while 32.7 rejected the move.

