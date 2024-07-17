Zimbabwe: Four Dead, 18 Injured in Commuter Omnibus Accident

17 July 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

FOUR people died while 18 others sustained injuries after a commuter omnibus they were travelling in was involved in a road traffic accident Monday evening.

The vehicle reportedly veered off the road and overturned three times before landing on its side.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the tragedy.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 3-kilometre peg along Hamutyinei Road, Gweru on July 15, 2024, at around 1600 hours.

"Four people died whilst 18 others were injured when a Toyota Hiace kombi with 21 passengers on board veered off the road and overturned three times before landing on its right side," police said in a statement.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital for post-mortem while seventeen (17) injured victims were admitted at the same hospital. One other victim was referred to Bulawayo United Hospitals for further treatment.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.