Tunisia: PM Hachani Participates in Trans-Mediterranean Migration Forum in Tripoli

Tunis — Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani is taking part on Wednesday in the Trans-Mediterranean Migration Forum in the Libyan capital Tripoli, at the behest of President of the Republic Kais Saied, according to a Prime Ministry press release on Wednesday.

Hachani will be accompanied by Interior Minister Khaled Nouri.

The forum, which will be attended by a number of African and European Prime and Interior Ministers from a number of African and sub-Saharan African countries, will discuss the issue of irregular migration and its repercussions on countries on both shores of the Mediterranean.