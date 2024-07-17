Mauritius: President Roopun Honoured With Prestigious Grand Collar of Henry the Navigator By Portuguese President

The President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, who is currently on a State Visit to Portugal in the context of the seventh edition of the Euro-African Forum, was honoured with the prestigious Grand Collar of the Order of Prince Henry the Navigator, which was presented to him by the President of the Republic of Portugal, Mr Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

This significant accolade, bestowed in the Sala dos Embaixadores, symbolises the deep and enduring ties between Mauritius and Portugal. The decoration recognises the President's contributions to strengthening the bilateral relationship and highlights the mutual respect and cooperation between the two nations.

The Mauritian delegation accompanying President Roopun in Portugal comprises the Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Mr Joyker Nayeck; the Ambassador of Mauritius to Portugal with residence in Paris, Mr Rajen Valaydon; the Minister's Counsellor, Mr Thailesh Kumar Chamane; and a representative of the Economic Development Board and of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority.

The State Visit began with an official reception in Praça do Império, Lisbon, including military honours and anthems, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the tomb of Luís Vaz de Camões in the Santa Maria de Belém church of the Mosteiro dos Jerónimos.

The Mauritian President then proceeded to Belém Palace, the official residence of the Portuguese President for a tête-à-tête with the latter, which was followed by an extended meeting between the Mauritian and Portuguese delegations. The Portuguese delegation comprised the State Secretary for European Affairs, Mrs Inês Domingos; the Ambassador of Portugal to Mauritius, Mr António Costa Moura; the Head of the Civil House of the President, Mr Fernando Frutuoso de Melo; the Head of the Military House, Vice Admiral Luís Sousa Pereira; the Diplomatic Adviser, Ambassador Maria Amélia Paiva; and the Adviser for International Relations, Mrs Carmen Silvestre.

President Roopun, expressed his deepest gratitude to President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, for the invitation to the State Visit and for the warm hospitality extended to his delegation in Lisbon. He commended Portugal's impressive economic rebound, sustainable policies, and political stability, which have made it a dynamic and exemplary economy in Europe. He acknowledged the excellent bilateral and diplomatic relations between Mauritius and Portugal, based on mutual respect, shared democratic values, and good governance.

The President of the Republic of Mauritius emphasised the importance of cooperation across three levels: Bilateral, Continental and joint support for Africa, and international issues. At bilateral level, key areas highlighted included trade, economic ties, infrastructure development, renewable energy, fisheries, and the blue economy.

On the continental front, cooperation initiatives prioritised agriculture, food security, and youth development aligned with the African Union's Agenda 2063. Additionally, sustainable tourism partnerships between Africa and the European Union were highlighted as integral to regional development.

Internationally, Mauritius and Portugal affirmed their commitment to promoting multilateralism, addressing climate change challenges, and supporting vulnerable Small Island Developing States. These efforts underscored their shared dedication to global stability and sustainability initiatives. The meeting concluded with a press statement.

An official dinner was also hosted by the President of the Republic of Portugal in honour of the President of the Republic of Mauritius and his spouse.