Mauritius: Minister Ramyad Meets Gopio Delegation to Strengthen Collaboration

The Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Ms Naveena Ramyad, met with a delegation from the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO), yesterday, at the seat of her Ministry in Port Louis.

The meeting centred on exploring collaborations between the organisation and the Ministry in trade facilitation, emphasising mutual commitment to bolstering economic ties and fostering opportunities for growth. The aim is to enhance trade activities and create a conducive environment for bilateral trade.

Key initiatives discussed included developing a global platform for Cooperatives and SMEs to compete internationally, promoting agro-products and modern agricultural techniques, and advancing renewable energy solutions, particularly in solar energy. These collaborative efforts are set to strengthen trade relations and drive mutual economic growth.

GOPIO, founded in New York in 1989, has grown into one of the largest and most influential diaspora organisations worldwide, making substantial contributions to strengthening India-US relations and empowering the Indian diaspora. In Mauritius, GOPIO has played an important role in fostering connections among the French-speaking Indian diaspora and India since its inception. Since 2003, GOPIO Mauritius has organised the PIO Dialogue with India, an event that attracts hundreds of delegates from around the globe.

Furthermore, GOPIO Mauritius has been pivotal in hosting the GOPIO Francophone Summit since 2009, which serves to enhance ties between Girmitiyas from Overseas French territories such as Reunion and Guadeloupe with India. The organisation has also collaborated on significant events, including the 6th Regional Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and an International Conference marking key milestones in Mauritian and global history.

In addition to these initiatives, GOPIO Mauritius annually commemorates events like Gandhi Jayanti and Aapravasi Divas, underscoring its dedication to preserving and celebrating the cultural and historical heritage of the diaspora community.