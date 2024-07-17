Eritrea: Commendable Women's Participation in Development Programs

Asmara, 16 July 2024 - The National Union of Eritrean Women branches in the Anseba and Southern regions have reported significant female participation in national development programs, particularly in soil and water conservation efforts.

At an activity assessment meeting in Anseba Region, the union branch presented a comprehensive report on the contributions of women to development programs, health improvement, elimination of harmful practices, and enhancement of women's overall livelihoods and capacities.

Ms. Amna Hassan, head of the union branch, emphasized the need for integrated efforts to build on current achievements and address ongoing challenges. She also encouraged stakeholders and partners to increase their participation in these initiatives.

Concurrently, a seminar was held on 9 July, focusing on strategies to control malaria, targeting women representatives from all sub-zones of the region.

The Southern Region branch also held an activity assessment meeting on 10 and 11 July. Ms. Senait Afwerki, head of the branch, highlighted significant efforts in enhancing organizational capacity, raising awareness among women, recruiting young women to the union, and combating harmful practices such as underage marriages and female genital mutilation.

Ms. Amete Negusse, secretary of the PFDJ in the region, called for heightened efforts to raise women's awareness and their involvement in controlling malaria during the rainy season.