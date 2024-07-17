Eritrea: National School Leaving Examination Results Announced

17 July 2024
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The results of the 2024 National School Leaving Examination were announced on 15 July. According to Dr. Bisirat Gebru, Director of Standards and Evaluation at the National Higher Education and Research Institute, out of the 18,638 students who took the examination, 2,889 (15.5%) achieved scores qualifying them for degree programs, and 1,810 (9.7%) for diploma programs. Dr. Bisirat noted that 21.6% of the candidates were arts students, 31.8% were science students, and 24.1% were female.

The examinations were conducted from 18 to 25 March at 26 centers across the country, including at the International Schools of Eritrean communities in Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

