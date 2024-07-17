Kenyans, Don't Fall for Fake Loan Offers From the Facebook Page 'Kopa Loans'

IN SHORT: There is a growing number of Facebook accounts and pages claiming to offer quick loans to Kenyans. But many are fake, and this page is just one of them.

The Facebook page Kopa Loans offers Kenyans up to KSh80,000 (about US$615) in loans.

To apply, the page asks users to send the word "LOAN" to "0104650170" or call the same number.

The page's posts have attracted hundreds of engagements from interested users. They have also been republished several times in Facebook groups with thousands of members.

But is the page and its offers to be trusted? We checked.

'Pay KSh200 fee'

The fact that the page doesn't link to any website and asks users to apply for the loans via WhatsApp or a call is a red flag. Financial institutions that offer loans usually have websites or apps where customers can apply and engage further.

The page also relies on unbranded graphics to advertise the loans. The graphics have appeared in different colours in different adverts. Reputable institutions tend to have professionally designed graphics that use the company's logo and unique colours. This helps to identify them as legitimate businesses.

We contacted the number provided and pretended to need a loan. The page's operator told us that we needed to pay KSh200 to "create our account" before we could access the loan. We did not pay as this is a red flag - financial institutions often provide a platform for customers to create their accounts for free.

The Facebook page is fake and its offers are scams.

To help protect yourself from such scams, read our guide on how to spot them here.