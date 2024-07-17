Somalia: Somali Government Reveals Details On Hamar Central Prison Attack

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a shocking revelation, Somalia's Minister of Justice, Hassan Moallim, has shed new light on the recent attack at Hamar Central Prison.

The attack, which has raised numerous questions and sparked widespread debate, is now under intense scrutiny as the government digs deeper into the incident.

During a press conference, the Minister of Justice emphasized the ongoing investigation, stating that the authorities are focusing on individuals suspected of facilitating the attack.

The individuals, once identified and apprehended, will face the full force of the law, according to the minister.

The attack, which was carried out by five members of Al-Shabaab who were already on death row, resulted in immediate execution on the spot.

This swift action underscores the government's commitment to combating terrorism and maintaining security within the nation's correctional facilities.

As the investigation continues, the Somali government remains steadfast in its pursuit of justice and the protection of its citizens.

The details of the attack and the subsequent investigation are expected to provide a clearer picture of the events that unfolded at Hamar Central Prison, ensuring that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.