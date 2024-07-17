Somalia: Deadly Landmine Explosion Shakes Beledweyne City, Central Somalia

Beledweyne, Somalia — In a tragic incident that shook the city of Beledweyne, located in the Hiiraan region of Somalia, a government soldier and a civilian lost their lives in a landmine explosion at a local restaurant.

The blast, which occurred in the Guufaale area of the Hawo Tako neighbourhood on Wednesday, also left a woman who was running the restaurant injured.

The injured woman was promptly taken to a medical facility in Beledweyne, the capital of the Hiiraan region, for treatment. Security forces responded swiftly to the scene, halting the movement of people and vehicles in order to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

The restaurant, which is known to be frequented by government soldiers, was the epicenter of the explosion that was heard across several parts of the city. This incident comes as a shock, particularly as explosive attacks in Beledweyne have been on the decline.

Beledweyne has been a site of ongoing tensions due to its contested status between the Hiiraan State and Hirshabelle administrations. This latest incident further underscores the volatility and challenges faced by the region.

As the investigation unfolds, the authorities are expected to shed more light on the circumstances surrounding the explosion and the motives behind it. Meanwhile, the city mourns the loss of lives and hopes for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing disputes.