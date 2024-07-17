Rwanda: Meet Athletes Representing Rwanda At Paris 2024 Games

Rwandan athletes are in France, since July 6, gearing up for the highly-anticipated Paris 2024 Olympic Games, scheduled for July 26 to August 11.

Rwanda will be represented by eight athletes at the 2024 Summer Olympics, including five women and three men across four sports disciplines--cycling, athletics, swimming, and fencing.

The Olympic team commenced their pre-training camp on Monday, July 8, with athletes training at various venues.

Despite Rwanda's consistent participation in the Olympic Games since 1984, a medal of any kind remains a dream for the country's athletes.

And their dream continues with Paris becoming the next top for the Summer Olympic Games.

Meet Rwandan Athletes at Paris 2024 Games:

Cycling

Eric Manizabayo (Men's Road Race)

Date of Birth: August 28, 1997

Place of Birth: Nyabihu district

Club: Benediction Club

Category: Road Race on August 3

Venue: Pont d' Iéna

How he made it to Paris 2024: Wildcard

Diane Ingabire: (Women's Road Race and Individual Time Trial)

Date of Birth: July 17, 2001

Place of Birth: Nyabihu district

Current Team: Canyon//SRAM Generation team, Germany

Training Base: Barcelona, Spain

Events: ITT on July 27 and Road Race on August 4.

Venue: Pont d'Iéna

How she made in to Paris 2024: Wildcard

Jazilla Mwamikazi (Women's Mountain Bike)

Date of Birth: September 8, 2004

Place of Birth: Rwamagana district

Team: Ndabaga Cycling Team

Event: Mountain Bike Racing, July 28

Venue: Élancourt Hill

How she made it to Paris 2024: Wildcard

Athletics

Yves Nimubona (Men's 10,000m)

Date of Birth: August 15, 1998

Place of Birth: Nyamasheke district

Current Team: Tuscany Training Camp, Italy

Event: 10,000m, August 2.

Venue: Stade de France

How he made it to Paris 2024: Wildcard

Clementine Mukandanga (Women's Full Marathon)

Date of Birth: December 8, 1985

Place of Birth: Ngoma district

Current Team: G.S. Orecchiella Garfagnana, Italy

Event: Full Marathon, August 11.

Venue: Hôtel de Ville and Les Invalides

How she made it to Paris 2024: She achieved the required "Minima" time of 2:26:50 at the 39 Firenze Marathon in December 2023 with a time of 2:25:54, the fourth fastest in the event's history and a personal best, improving on her previous record set in Florence in 2022.

Mukandanga is the only Rwandan athlete in the Olympic Team who qualified for the Paris 2024 Games.

Swimming

Peyre Mitilla Oscar Cyusa (Men's 100m Butterfly)

Date of Birth: April 27, 2005

Place of Birth: France

Current Residence: Marseille

Event: 100m Butterfly, August 2 (Semi-finals and Final on August 3)

Venue: Paris La Défense Arena

How he made it to Paris 2024: Wildcard

Lidwine Umuhoza Uwase (Women's 50m Freestyle)

Date of Birth: June 13, 1999

Place of Birth: Karongi district

Team: Gisenyi Beach Boys

Events: 50m Freestyle qualifiers on August 3, 2024, with Semi-finals and Final on August 4, 2024

Venue: Paris La Défense Arena

How he made it to Paris 2024: Wildcard

Fencing

Tufaha Uwihoreye (Women's Epée)

Date of Birth: January 1996

Place of Birth: Nyamirambo, Nyarugenge District

Team: Dreams Fencing Club

Event: Epée on July 27, 2024

Venue: Grand Palais

How she made it to Paris 2024: Wildcard