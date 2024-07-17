Rwanda: Meet Athletes Representing Rwanda At Paris 2024 Games

Rwandan athletes are in France, since July 6, gearing up for the highly-anticipated Paris 2024 Olympic Games, scheduled for July 26 to August 11.
Rwanda will be represented by eight athletes at the 2024 Summer Olympics, including five women and three men across four sports disciplines--cycling, athletics, swimming, and fencing.
The Olympic team commenced their pre-training camp on Monday, July 8, with athletes training at various venues.
Despite Rwanda's consistent participation in the Olympic Games since 1984, a medal of any kind remains a dream for the country's athletes.
And their dream continues with Paris becoming the next top for the Summer Olympic Games.
Meet Rwandan Athletes at Paris 2024 Games:
Cycling
Eric Manizabayo (Men's Road Race)
Date of Birth: August 28, 1997
Place of Birth: Nyabihu district
Club: Benediction Club
Category: Road Race on August 3
Venue: Pont d' Iéna
How he made it to Paris 2024: Wildcard
Diane Ingabire: (Women's Road Race and Individual Time Trial)
Date of Birth: July 17, 2001
Place of Birth: Nyabihu district
Current Team: Canyon//SRAM Generation team, Germany
Training Base: Barcelona, Spain
Events: ITT on July 27 and Road Race on August 4.
Venue: Pont d'Iéna
How she made in to Paris 2024: Wildcard
Jazilla Mwamikazi (Women's Mountain Bike)
Date of Birth: September 8, 2004
Place of Birth: Rwamagana district
Team: Ndabaga Cycling Team
Event: Mountain Bike Racing, July 28
Venue: Élancourt Hill
How she made it to Paris 2024: Wildcard
Athletics
Yves Nimubona (Men's 10,000m)
Date of Birth: August 15, 1998
Place of Birth: Nyamasheke district
Current Team: Tuscany Training Camp, Italy
Event: 10,000m, August 2.
Venue: Stade de France
How he made it to Paris 2024: Wildcard
Clementine Mukandanga (Women's Full Marathon)
Date of Birth: December 8, 1985
Place of Birth: Ngoma district
Current Team: G.S. Orecchiella Garfagnana, Italy
Event: Full Marathon, August 11.
Venue: Hôtel de Ville and Les Invalides
How she made it to Paris 2024: She achieved the required "Minima" time of 2:26:50 at the 39 Firenze Marathon in December 2023 with a time of 2:25:54, the fourth fastest in the event's history and a personal best, improving on her previous record set in Florence in 2022.
Mukandanga is the only Rwandan athlete in the Olympic Team who qualified for the Paris 2024 Games.
Swimming
Peyre Mitilla Oscar Cyusa (Men's 100m Butterfly)
Date of Birth: April 27, 2005
Place of Birth: France
Current Residence: Marseille
Event: 100m Butterfly, August 2 (Semi-finals and Final on August 3)
Venue: Paris La Défense Arena
How he made it to Paris 2024: Wildcard
Lidwine Umuhoza Uwase (Women's 50m Freestyle)
Date of Birth: June 13, 1999
Place of Birth: Karongi district
Team: Gisenyi Beach Boys
Events: 50m Freestyle qualifiers on August 3, 2024, with Semi-finals and Final on August 4, 2024
Venue: Paris La Défense Arena
How he made it to Paris 2024: Wildcard
Fencing
Tufaha Uwihoreye (Women's Epée)
Date of Birth: January 1996
Place of Birth: Nyamirambo, Nyarugenge District
Team: Dreams Fencing Club
Event: Epée on July 27, 2024
Venue: Grand Palais
How she made it to Paris 2024: Wildcard