Namibia: Tragic Accident Claims Five Lives On B1 Road Near Tsumeb

Early Tuesday morning, a devastating accident on the B1 road between Tsumeb and Oshivelo in the Oshikoto Region resulted in the loss of five lives.

The accident involved a vehicle carrying eight people from Walvis Bay to Ondangwa. According to the Namibia Police report, the vehicle veered off the road and overturned after the driver lost control.

Four individuals tragically lost their lives at the scene, while another passed away later in the hospital. Three others sustained injuries and were rushed to Tsumeb State Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Authorities have notified the families of the victims about the incident.