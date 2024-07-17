Maputo — Four individuals, wearing masks and carrying AK47 assault rifles stole six million meticais (about 94,000 US dollars, at the current exchange rate) while it was being carried in a car belonging to the Brazilian Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (IURD).

The crime took place at around Monday morning, on Avenida Mohamed Siad Barre, in front of the Francisco Manyanga Secondary School, in central Maputo, when the criminals stopped the car that was carrying the money.

According to eyewitnesses, the IURD car was forced to slow down to cross a speed bump. But, suddenly, the criminals immobilized the vehicle and managed to take the money.

"It all happened when a Mahindra car belonging to the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God was leaving the church and heading towards the centre of Maputo. On the way, the car was intercepted by criminals who were already positioned at the bump on the road', a witness said.

The Maputo city police spokesperson, Leonel Muchina, confirmed the robbery and told reporters "this incident was reported to our sub-unit and we are now working to clear up the crime.'