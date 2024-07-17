Mozambique: Electricity Restored to Cabo Delgado

Maputo — The publicly-owned electricity company, EDM, restored on Tuesday the supply of electricity to the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, after it was cut to over 160,000 people on Monday as a result of an anomaly in the high-voltage network.

According to Hermínio Assamo, the EDM director for customer service in Cabo Delgado, cited by Radio Mozambique, "we did the restoration at around two o'clock in the morning and reestablished the system. The whole circuit is powered, the whole province of Cabo Delgado has power.'

"It was a total of 166,412 customers who were left without power on Monday because of an anomaly in the high-voltage network', he added.

Meanwhile, the EDM director in the northern province of Niassa, Heitor Matimele, said that over 10,000 families in Melucu district have been without electricity since Saturday due to vandalisation of electricity lines.

"Two wooden pylons were knocked down, leaving 10,067 households without electricity', he said.

By the end of 2023, EDM had losses of around 30 million meticais (470,000 dollars, at the current exchange rate) due to the vandalisation of its infrastructures. This is a reduction on the previous year (2022), when the cost of sabotage came to around 41 million meticais.