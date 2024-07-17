Most tuberculosis (TB) tests still require a trip to the clinic. Now, new technology has made it possible to test people at home. This could be a big deal for South Africa, where much TB goes undiagnosed. We unpack the findings and implications of a recent study into such TB home testing.

One of the biggest challenges in combatting TB in South Africa is that many people who fall ill with the disease are diagnosed late, or not diagnosed at all.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 280 000 people fell ill with TB in the country in 2022. Of these, roughly 66 000 were not diagnosed, and accordingly also not treated. Apart from the damage to the health of the people who are not diagnosed and treated, this also has implications for the further spread of TB since untreated TB is often infectious TB - people become non-infectious within a few weeks of starting TB treatment.

Typically, people who fall ill with TB only get diagnosed once they turn up at clinics with TB symptoms - this is called passive case-finding. In recent years, there has been a growing recognition that passive case-finding alone is not good enough if we want to diagnose more people more quickly. As a result, many people in South Africa considered to be at high risk of TB are now offered TB tests whether or not they have symptoms - an approach called targeted universal testing. Screening for TB using new mobile X-ray technology has also been piloted in the country.

Now, in the latest such active case-finding innovation, researchers have been offering people TB tests in the comfort of their own homes.

Dr Andrew Medina-Marino, a senior investigator at the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation (DTHF), tells Spotlight no one in the world was testing for TB at home until they recently started doing so at the DTHF's new research site in the Eastern Cape.

The testing is done using a molecular testing device, roughly the size of a two litre Coke bottle, called the GeneXpert Edge. The GeneXpert Edge is a portable version of the GeneXpert machines that have been used in labs across the country to diagnose TB for over a decade.

One challenge with the device was that it needed to be plugged into a power outlet in a wall and not all homes in the area have power. "So what we did is, we hooked up a car-like battery to the device and we were able to take it into people's homes," says Medina-Marino.

'Acceptable and feasible'

A study lead by Medina-Marino, and recently published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases, set out to determine the acceptability and feasibility of in-home testing of household contacts of people with TB.

The study was conducted among 84 households in Duncan Village, a township in the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality in the Eastern Cape. The Metro had an estimated TB incidence of 876 cases per 100 000 population in 2019, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. This number is much higher than the latest WHO estimate of 468 per 100 000 for South Africa as a whole.

From July 2018 to May 2019, people diagnosed with pulmonary TB were recruited from six government health clinics in the area. They were asked for permission to visit their homes to screen their household contacts for TB. Household contacts were verbally assessed for signs or symptoms of TB, including night sweats, weight loss, persistent cough and a fever.

Households where people had any signs or symptoms of TB were randomised to either be referred to a local clinic for TB testing or tested immediately in their home. Of the eighty-four randomised households, 51 household contacts were offered in-home testing. Everyone accepted the offer for in-home testing.

For the test with the GeneXpert Edge, Medina-Marino says household contacts had to produce a sputum sample. About 47% (24/51) were able to produce sputum. This was then mixed with a reagent containing the required components for a polymerase chain reaction test. This solution was then loaded into a disposable cartridge/test module and inserted into the Edge device. Results were available in about 90 minutes. Anyone who received a positive test result in their home were immediately referred to a clinic for TB treatment.

Regarding the 47 household contacts referred for testing at the clinic, only 15% (7 people) presented for clinic-based TB evaluation, 6 were tested, and 4 out of 6 returned for their results.

Ultimately, the study found that in-home testing of household contacts for TB was acceptable and feasible.

"It's feasible. If you compare the rate of uptake of treatment versus the rate of uptake for testing, it looks like it's performing much better when you do home based testing versus referral for testing at the clinic," says Medina-Marino.

Risk of stigma?

Similar to when HIV home-based testing studies were carried out, Medina-Marino says prior to their study, community members expressed concerns about stigmatising houses that were visited. "[A] lot of people were saying: 'If you go to people's houses, you're going to stigmatise the household."'

But what they actually found was that people didn't feel stigmatised. Household contacts of people with TB felt that coming to the house to test people brought a sense of security in the home. He adds that it was easy for people to believe the results because everything was done in front of them.

In instances where people didn't have TB, Medina-Marino says household contacts were comforted that they didn't have to be scared of the person tested. In instances where people did have TB, he says the attitude of household contacts was supportive to start treatment.

How the test compares to other tests

Apart from testing for TB, the GeneXpert Edge can also detect whether someone's TB is resistant to rifampicin. This is one of the medicines in the standard four-drug combination used to treat TB.

Unlike the latest lab-base GeneXpert tests, the GeneXpert Edge does not detect resistance to any TB medicines other than rifampacin. "It is hard to fit the probes needed to detect other forms of resistance into the cartridge," says study co-author Professor Grant Theron, head of the Clinical Mycobacteriology and Epidemiology Research group at Stellenbosch University's Molecular Biology and Human Genetics Unit.

Theron notes that the sensitivity and specificity of GeneXpert Edge is similar to that of lab-based GeneXpert machines if the tests are done on specimens from the same type of patient and the same test cartridge. (High sensitivity means the likelihood of false negatives is low wile high specificity means the likelihood of false positives is low.)

Performance may however differ because of differences between people who test at home and people who test at the clinic. Theron explains that in their study they tested people who did not yet feel sick enough to go to get tested at the clinic. People who are sicker, and who are accordingly more likely to go to the clinic, are likely to have more pathogen in their sputum samples and be easier to diagnose.

'A breakthrough for TB'

Home-based tests is a significant breakthrough in TB because of its crucial role in detecting cases early and enabling timely tracing and testing of household contacts, says Dr Ntokozo Mzimela, a lecturer in integrated pathology in the Faculty of Health Sciences at Nelson Mandela University.

She tells Spotlight it also offers several advantages over clinic-based tests. "They are highly accessible, facilitate mass testing, reduce the risk of disease transmission, and address patient reluctance by allowing testing in the comfort and privacy of one's home."

Mzimela adds the GeneXpert Edge and portable X-ray screening serve complementary roles in TB diagnosis. "While the X-ray reveals lung abnormalities, the Edge confirms the presence of TB bacteria. Both tools are essential and should be used in conjunction to provide comprehensive diagnostic insights and ensure accurate and timely treatment for patients," she says.

Professor Keertan Dheda agrees that home-based testing could link up neatly with portable X-ray, but adds it is still too early to determine where home-based TB testing will fit into the country's TB testing programme. Dheda heads up the Division of Pulmonology at Groote Schuur Hospital and the University of Cape Town.

"We don't yet know whether testing everyone is the right approach or whether reflex testing based on chest x-ray abnormalities is the right approach," Dheda says. "Now that feasibility has been established, it means that more studies can be undertaken, and operational research can be commenced."

Further studies are already underway, Medina-Marino tells Spotlight.

He says the study in Duncan Village found that about 60% of household contacts who had TB symptoms could not cough up a sputum sample. His team therefore decided to combine in-home testing with an oral swab.

"So in the study that we're doing now in households, we found an additional 12 people who cannot produce sputum but on their swab test, they showed a positive swab result. Tongue swabs increase yield of case finding among those unable to produce sputum," he says.

