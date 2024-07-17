South Africa: New MPs in Drive to Fast-Track Overdue Eradication of Dangerous School Toilets

17 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Lisakanya Venna

The new basic education parliamentary committee chairperson is striving for speediness in tackling the longstanding issue of dangerous pit toilets in South African rural schools - a problem that has perpetuated unsanitary conditions for years.

After nearly a year since a petition against pit latrines was handed to the parliamentary portfolio committee on basic education to consider, MPs have requested that the process to eradicate pit toilets be fast-tracked in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape.

This was discussed in the legacy report meeting before the committee on Tuesday.

The 44-page report said the previous sixth parliamentary committee had been approached by Yongama Zigebe, a leader in the Ngovu Change social justice movement in July 2023, with a petition calling for the minister of education to eradicate pit latrines in public schools countrywide by November 2024.

Zigebe is also secretary-general of the United Democratic Movement (UDM).

Zigebe submitted the petition with more than 5,000 signatures, following former Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga's remarks in March 2023 that pupils at 3,398 schools still use pit toilets to relieve themselves.

In the House on Tuesday, the newly elected chairperson of the portfolio committee, Joy Maimela, highlighted the need to work on previous petitions on the legacy report which she presented on.

The report details the recommendations of members - around the prioritisation of infrastructure and eradication of pit toilets - and highlights the department's...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.