Africa: Forging Resilience - WHO Afro Establishes Independent Expert Body to Bolster Africa's Health Security

Brazzaville — In a major step towards strengthening health security in the African Region, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa (AFRO) has established an Emergency Preparedness & Response Technical Advisory Group (EPR-TAG). This independent body serves as the principal advisory group to WHO AFRO for strategic guidance on all matters pertaining to public health emergency preparedness and response.

The EPR Technical Advisory Group will play a critical role in supporting WHO African Member States to fortify health security in the face of diverse emergencies. Countries in the WHO African Region experience over 100 health emergencies annually which disrupt the economy and prosperity of communities and weaken already fragile health systems. With climate change and conflict aggravating more than half of Africa's health emergencies, the next pandemic is not just a possibility, it's imminent. It is imperative, now more than ever, to enhance the Emergency Preparedness and Response capabilities within the Region.

Composed of 16 distinguished experts (details below) from diverse fields like epidemiology, public health, global health, vaccinology, paediatrics, nutrition, internal medicine, infectious diseases, programme management, health-care administration, health economics, health communication, sociology, the EPR-TAG advises the WHO AFRO Regional Director on key issues. These include assessing the regional context of infectious diseases and other public health emergencies; conducting horizon scanning for new and emerging threats; providing strategic guidance on preparedness, response, and recovery strategies; reviewing progress in implementing regional health security initiatives; and strengthening country ownership and decision-making in emergency response.

The EPR-TAG is chaired by Dr Deo Nshimirimana, a retired WHO medical doctor renowned for his expertise in immunization in emergency settings. Assisting him is Dr Rebecca Martin, Vice President of Global Health and Director of the Emory Global Health Institute, appointed as the Vice-Chairperson. Dr Martin brings decades of experience in health security, emergency response and immunization. Both leaders bring a wealth of experience in public health and will guide the EPR-TAG for an initial three-year term. "The opportunity to lead the EPR-TAG is a great honour, and I am thrilled to be part of this transformative team. I am confident that our collective expertise will significantly contribute to enhancing Africa's preparedness and response capabilities, ensuring a more resilient defence against ongoing and future health threats. Together, we can make a substantial impact on the well-being of African nations." - Dr Deo Nshimirimana.

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, commented on the establishment of the EPR-TAG, stating: "The Emergency Preparedness & Response technical group will play a critical role in strengthening our capacity, working collectively with partners, to support countries to prepare for, respond to, recover from public health emergencies while continuing to provide essential health care, across the African Region. I look forward, with our team, to leveraging its diverse expertise and independent perspective, for the benefit of our Member States."

The inaugural meeting of this prestigious group is taking place in Saly, Senegal from 16 to 17 July 2024. This gathering marks a historic moment as the EPR-TAG begins its journey to enhance health security across the African region. The establishment of the EPR-TAG underlines WHO AFRO's commitment to building a stronger, more resilient African Region prepared to face any public health challenge. With its expert guidance and collaborative approach, the EPR-TAG will play a vital role in protecting the health and well-being of millions of people across the continent.