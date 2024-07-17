South Africa: Deputy Ministers to Commemorate Mandela Day in Nyanga

As South Africa joins the world in the celebration of Mandela Day, Deputy Ministers in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong and Nonceba Mhlauli will tomorrow spend their 67 minutes in honour of Nelson Mandela at the John Pama Primary School in Nyanga, Cape Town.

Mandela International Day is celebrated on 18 July every year in honour of the first democratically elected President of South Africa, the late Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela.

The Deputy Ministers will visit the school that serves over 800 learners. The school is a quintile 2 facility, catering to some of the most underprivileged children in the city.

Together with 35 dedicated educators and staff members, the school strives to make a significant impact on the education and well-being of these children.

This year's Nelson Mandela International Day is celebrated under the theme: "It's still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity".

The month of July provides the opportunity to heed the call to action for people to recognise their individual power to make an imprint and change the world around them.

This year, South Africa marks Nelson Mandela Day as the country recently ushered in the seventh democratic administration, following the successful conclusion of the 2024 National and Provincial Elections in May.