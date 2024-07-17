Somalia: Somali MP Malik Abdalla Criticizes Government, Calls for PM's Resignation

Mogadishu — Somali parliament member Malik Abdalla has publicly criticized the government led by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, accusing it of failing to fulfill its duties and causing hardships for the Somali people.

The MP highlighted issues such as new taxes on mobile money and ongoing insecurity.

Abdalla also claimed that weapons intended for the militant group Al-Shabaab recently ended up in the hands of civilians in Abudwaq, suggesting they were meant to be used against the national army and their allied clan fighters, Macwisley.

The MP called for the resignation of Prime Minister Hamza, warning that if he does not step down, the public may take to the streets in protest, similar to recent events in Kenya.

The criticism from Abdalla comes at a time when the Somali government is facing mounting pressure to address security concerns and economic issues affecting the country.

The incident in Abudwaq, where weapons intended for Al-Shabaab were found in the hands of civilians, has raised questions about the effectiveness of the government's efforts to combat terrorism and ensure the safety of its citizens.

Abdalla's call for Prime Minister Hamza to resign reflects the growing frustration among some members of parliament and the public, who believe that the current administration is not doing enough to address the challenges facing the nation.

The MP's warning of potential street protests echoes similar events in Kenya, where citizens have taken to the streets to express their dissatisfaction with the government's performance.

The Somali government has yet to respond to Abdalla's criticism and calls for the prime minister's resignation.

As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen whether the government will take steps to address the concerns raised by the MP and the public, or if further unrest will ensue.