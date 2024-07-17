Somalia: Somali Parliament Advances Investment Bill in Fourth Meeting of Fifth Session

17 July 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Federal Parliament of Somalia held its fourth meeting in the fifth session today, focusing on the second reading of the Investment Bill. The bill, prepared by the Trade and Industry Committee, aims to boost the country's investment climate.

The session which was a significant development for Somalia's economic landscape saw intense discussions among parliamentarians, who spent hours deliberating on the bill's provisions, significance, and budgetary implications. The Minister of Planning, Investment, and Economic Development, Mohamud Abdirahman Beenebene, was present at the meeting.

MP Mohamed Sheikh Nur Osman, Chairman of the Trade and Industry Committee, noted that the bill had passed its first reading and stressed the importance of addressing its budgetary aspects, which were debated extensively by the members.

Second Deputy Speaker Abdullahi Omar Abshirow concluded the session, highlighting the extensive debate on the bill's provisions. He also announced the imminent formation of a committee tasked with addressing the issue of establishing independent institutions without a budget, with a mandate to report back to the House.

This development marks a crucial step forward in Somalia's efforts to attract investment and stimulate economic growth. As the bill progresses through the legislative process, it is expected to pave the way for a more conducive investment environment in the country.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.