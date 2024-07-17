Malawi: The Fall and Fall of Tonse Alliance

The fracturing of Tonse Alliance is a cautionary tale for future gentleman's agreements that blight Malawi's Democracy, writes civil and political rights advocate PHILLIP KIMANGIRAH and National Publications Limited (NPL) journalist JAMES CHAVULA.

What will unmute SKC? This was a screaming headline in The Nation of June 1, just over a week before Vice-President Saulos Chilima died in a plane crash alongside eight others.

This climaxed uncertainty over cracks and power wrestling in the governing Tonse Alliance, with President Lazarus Chakwera announcing his re-election bid in the presence of his number two.

Ironically, the fallen vice-president was not without any political interest.

He got over one million votes in the 2019 presidential poll in which the two questioned the credibility of the vote and moved the courts to nullify the result.

Since their joint electoral campaign in 2020, Chilima told Malawians that Chakwera would pave the way for him in the forthcoming presidential election.

The Malawi Congress Party, led by Chakwera, vehemently discredited the claims and existence of the clause in the governing alliance.

The power tussle became one of the sticky points in the alliance and the bombshell Malawians least expected dropped with a bang on Friday when the late Chilima's UTM Party walked out of the alliance.

According to UTM spokesperson Felix Njawala, the walkaway was partly necessitated by an information blackout spanning from Chilima's death on the foggy June 10 this year.

"Since we lost our president, the late Saulos Chilima, we have been receiving calls expressing the future of our party. We waited and haven't heard anything from our partners and now the central executive committee has resolved that we should pull out of this [Tonse] Alliance," he said.

UTM secretary-general Patricia Kaliati said efforts to meet the party's interim president Michael Usi, now Vice-President of Malawi, proved futile as he was not comfortable with the youth who escorted them to his official residence in Lilongwe.

The news coming out of the coalition in power speaks of a certain ending of a relationship built on shaky ground, with no binding terms to regulate the ties.

As the sun sets on the Tonse Alliance, the once-united front that propelled Chakwera's Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to power after three decades in the cold, the country is left to ponder the fragility of political partnerships.

The recently announced departure of the UTM Party from the governing bloc has sent shockwaves across the political landscape, exposing the vulnerability of gentleman's agreements sanitised as electoral alliances and the folly of trusting in verbal pledges alone.

As Malawi hurtles towards the 2025 elections, the implosion of the Tonse Alliance serves as a stark reminder of the importance of robust, legally binding alliances built on shared values and mutual respect.

The fate of the country's democracy hangs in the balance, as the MCP's grip on power begins to slip.

The Tonse Alliance, once hailed as a beacon of hope for Malawi's democracy and a promise for a better nation for all has crumbled beneath the weight of political ambition and mistrust.

The UTM's hinted departure from the alliance has significant implications for the MCP's ability to maintain its 50+1 majority in next year's elections. This leaves MCP vulnerable to opposition manoeuvres.

The breakdown highlights the dangers of relying on gentleman's agreements, which offer little legal recourse in case of betrayal.

The lack of clear guidelines and dispute-resolution mechanisms has led to a bitter fallout, with both parties blaming each other.

With the 2025 elections in sight, the country requires a new approach to electoral alliances. Legally binding agreements, built on shared values and mutual respect are the only way forward. The country cannot afford a repeat of past mistakes where personal relationships and verbal pledges or gentleman's agreements are prioritised over the nation's needs. Will political parties learn from the Tonse Alliance's mistakes Alliance and work towards building a more stable, more resilient democracy? Only time will tell.

The importance of honouring political alliances cannot be overstated.

Breaking commitments to work together towards a common goal not only undermines trust but also destabilises democracy.

It sends a message that commitments are disposable and political expediency trumps loyalty and integrity.

The consequences of dishonouring political alliances are far-reaching.

It erodes public trust in political parties and leaders, leading to disillusionment and disengagement from the political process.

It also creates an environment of uncertainty, making it challenging for parties to work together and pass crucial legislation.

Moreover, it sets a dangerous precedent, encouraging political leaders to prioritise personal interests over the greater good.

By honouring political alliances, parties demonstrate their commitment to democracy, stability and the well-being of the nation.

It fosters an environment of cooperation, encouraging parties to work together to address the country's challenges.

When parties stand by their agreements, they build trust with their partners, the electorate and the international community. This trust is essential for effective governance, economic growth and social progress. By prioritising integrity in political alliances, Malawi can build a stronger and more resilient democracy that benefits all its citizens.

The Tonse demise is a stark reminder that political partnerships built on shaky ground can crumble at any moment.

As Malawi looks towards the 2025 elections, it is imperative that political parties prioritise substance over sentiment and build alliances grounded in shared values and a commitment to the nation's prosperity. The country's democracy deserves more than fleeting alliances and verbal pledges.

It deserves robust, legally binding partnerships that can withstand the test of time and political pressure.

Only then can Malawi ensure a stable, inclusive and prosperous future for all its citizens. The clock is ticking. Let us learn from the Tonse Alliance's mistakes and forge a new path forward, one that prioritises the nation's interest above political expediency. The future of Malawi's democracy depends on it.

DISCLAIMER: Please take note that this article first appeared in the Wednesday edition of The Nation.