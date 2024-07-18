Ugandan Doctor Invents AI Tool for Healthcare

A Ugandan medical doctor and entrepreneur Dr. Shamim Nabuuma has invented a ChatGPT like Artificial Intelligence Chatbot that interprets medical records like laboratory tests, prescription notes, discharge forms and jargons among others .

She said the invention has the capability to interpret hand written medical documents and is accessible in several languages,Swahili,French, Arabic and English.

According to Nabuuma, it also has the capacity to answer every health related questions just like chatGPT .

"This revolutionary tool allows users to write any text or upload medical documents, and KETI will provide clear, easy-to-understand explanations in their native language," Dr.Nabuuma said.

She explained that the invention is not meant to replace doctors but to ensure that medical information is accessible and understandable for everyone, especially by those who find medical jargon confusing.

"Patients have the right to understand any treatment given or planned for them. Providing right, easy-to-understand information upholds this great human right."

Dr.Nabuuma, who is the group Chief Executive Officer and the brilliant mind behind KETI said the invention will be a great addition to the health sector.

"We work closely with rural health facilities and know how difficult it can be for patients to remember everything a doctor says during a virtual visit. This KETI AI Medical Records Interpreter is accessible via web and WhatsApp, hence making it easy for both those living in urban and rural communities," she added.

This initiative is equally thrilled with application ease as patients only require to go to the chatbot which in this case has the capacity to interpret handwritten doctor notes or prescriptions.

"Imagine seeing an online doctor who explains your condition, but by the time you get home, you've forgotten most of it. Now, with KETI, you can simply upload the document your doctor gave you, and the bot will provide you with a detailed explanation, helping you remember what was said."

This new feature empowers patients by making it easier to understand their health and the care they receive.

"Only 22% of patients in developing countries understand medical terminology, making healthcare navigation difficult," she added.