South Africa: Vandals and Gangs Have Ruined Cape Town Sports Field

The City says it spent more than R2.5-million on repairs and maintenance for Avonwood Sports Ground in the 2023/24 financial year

The Avonwood Sports Ground in Elsies River, Cape Town, has become a battleground for gangs.

The field was used for rugby and cricket before the dawn of democracy, and has since been used for soccer too.

But now it is run down and ruined in spite of money spent by the City of Cape Town on its maintenance.

Residents are seeking help to restore the field for young people to use again.

Once a place where sport thrived, the run down Avonwood Sports Ground in Elsies River in Cape Town is now a battleground for rival gangs.

The sports field was used for rugby and cricket and later soccer. However, due to rampant crime in the area in recent years and subsequent neglect, it is in ruins.

Some of the cement slabs used to fence the field were stolen, making it easily accessible to criminals. This made it more difficult for schools and sports clubs to use the space safely. This fencing was recently replaced.

Louisa Ourson, member of the Community Policing Forum in Elsies River, said the situation at the sports field was very bad.

"The gangsters continuously steal copper and vandalise the facility. Even little kids sometimes are sent to steal there. ... We try and help with patrols there, but the patrollers are also vulnerable because they only wear body vests to protect themselves," she said.

Ourson said gang violence "was out of hand" in Elsies River. "There were a number of gang shootings in May Street and Betty Street which are near the field, between the G-Unit gang and The Terribles," she said.

Lillian Fredericks, who lived in a house next to the field for more than 20 years, says she has moved out to live with her sister because she is afraid of crime. The house was formerly that of the caretaker.

"In 2021 I witnessed someone getting killed on this sports field," says Fredericks. "Three guys climbed to the top of one of the high mast stadium lights. They wanted to steal the lights. We heard a commotion and ran out to see what was happening. They spotted us and started climbing back down, but one guy fell to his death. The other two got away and were never found," she says.

Fredericks said vandalism was a huge problem. As soon as the City of Cape Town fixes things, vandals break them again, she says.

The stadium is surrounded by a new fence, but windows inside are broken and rubbish is strewn around. Some of the metal benches are rusted.

When GroundUp visited, two security guards were sitting huddled over an open fire, next to what used to be the changing rooms, where the windows are broken. The guards, who did not want to be named, said they did not feel safe working at the sports field.

Earlier this year they were robbed at gun point while on duty. "A group of guys robbed us of our cellphones, torches and other belongings. We are just here because we need our jobs to feed our families," said one of the guards.

Patricia van der Ross, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health said the City's parks department had spent more than R2.5-million on repairs and maintenance at the Avonwood Sports Ground during the 2023/24 financial year.

She said vandalism was a major challenge. Recently the electricity box had been tampered with, leaving the City with a huge electricity bill.

Community leader and Avonwood resident Carl Houtsamer said over the years he and other residents had reported incidents of vandalism at the sports field.

"It is an ongoing mess. At times it feels like the City is dragging its feet in fixing things," he said. He compared the situation to the nearby council flats which GroundUp visited in January. "Minimal change has happened since then," he said.

Houtsamer pointed out corrugated iron sheets that had been installed recently to reinforce crumbling balconies on the flats. "All we get when they do their maintenance is temporary solutions like this," he said.

Carl Pophaim, Mayco Member for Human Settlements said, "The City carries out maintenance work in Avonwood and surrounding areas on a regular basis."