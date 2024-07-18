South Africa: Daily Maverick Chooses South Africans Embodying the Spirit of Madiba

18 July is a revered day in South Africa -- it is the date on which the country's first democratically elected president, Nelson Mandela, was born. It's a day when South Africans extend themselves for the benefit of those less fortunate in our infamously unequal society. Daily Maverick journalists took time out from reporting to reflect on the people they feel embody the spirit of Madiba. Daily Maverick photographers Felix Dlangamandla and Joyrene Kramer also share a selection of their favourite Madiba photos while freelancer Brenton Geach remembers the day he captured an iconic image of Madiba and now President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Anele Yawa, nominated by Takudzwa Pongweni

Anele Yawa, the general secretary of the Treatment Action Campaign, embodies the spirit of Mandela. Yawa demonstrates profound empathy for marginalised communities and tirelessly advocates for health equality.

His resilience and dedication in the pursuit of quality healthcare for all reflect Mandela-like characteristics of courage, perseverance and a strong commitment to justice.

Recently, I had the opportunity to witness Yawa's impactful leadership during a community meeting with the North West Health Department. His unwavering dedication was evident as he addressed community concerns, including ensuring one member received her ARV transfer letter promptly.

Yawa's ability to inspire and his unwavering dedication to positive change in healthcare make him a fitting nominee for embodying Mandela's legacy.

Siya Kolisi, nominated by Craig Ray

The obvious parallel between Madiba and Siya Kolisi is the No 6 Springbok jersey, which Mandela famously wore at the final of Rugby World Cup 1995, but the link is much greater than that.

Just like Mandela, Kolisi has that innate ability to make everyone in his orbit feel included, respected and heard. He speaks not only for the privileged but for, and to, the voiceless, the hopeless and the lonely. Kolisi takes...