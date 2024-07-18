South Africa: Elder Abuse in the Spotlight As Teen Charged With Assaulting His Grandmother

A 19-year-old who allegedly assaulted his 82-year-old grandmother, causing her to suffer a stroke, is out on a warning to appear in court in September. The case has highlighted elder abuse in the country, which experts say is underreported.

The Kuilsriver Magistrates' Court earlier this week granted Sindiwe Ngqaza a protection order against her 19-year-old grandson Luvo Ngqaza. He was released on a warning with conditions pending his trial.

Luvo Ngqaza allegedly assaulted his 82-year-old grandmother, causing her to suffer a stroke and become wheelchair-bound. The incident took place on 14 June in the kitchen of her home in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein.

The conditions imposed on Ngqaza are that he must attend his trial, stay at an address in Bloekombos (rather than with his grandmother), attend school regularly and be under house arrest from Friday afternoon to Monday morning.

According to Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, the accused has been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and violating the Older Persons Act of 2006.

The incident sparked outrage after a video of the assault went viral on social media. The video shows the grandmother and the teen arguing. He then slaps her and hits her on the head. She falls to the ground, pushing a pot of rice off a stove and on to the floor. On her knees, the grandmother picked up...