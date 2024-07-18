Uganda: KCCA Issues Traffic Advisory for Kayembe, Queensway Flyover Construction

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has announced the commencement of major construction works on Kayemba Road and the bridges crossing Queensway.

This significant infrastructure project aims to enhance connectivity between Katwe I and Kibuye I in the Makindye Division.

This shall encompass complete demolition and reconstruction of the existing road and bridges.

"These improvements are designed to create a better, more accessible city for all residents," the Authority said in a traffic advisory.

"The construction work at the Queen's Way crossing will begin on July 18, 2024, and is anticipated to conclude by November 2024."

During this period, significant traffic disruptions are expected in the affected areas.

KCCA urges all road users to adhere to the provided site directions and to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid unnecessary delays.

"The KCCA expresses regret for any inconveniences caused by these essential works and appreciates the public's cooperation and patience as they work to improve the city's infrastructure, " KCCA traffic advisory added.

These upgrades are part of KCCA's ongoing efforts to create a safer, more efficient transportation network in Kampala.