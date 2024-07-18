Somalia: Somali Senators Demand Return of Illicit Weapons Amid Heightened Security Concerns

Mogadishu, Somalia - In the aftermath of a disturbing weapons incident in the Abudwaaq district of the Galgaduud region, several Somali Senators have forcefully called for the immediate return of the seized firearms to the federal government.

The escalating situation has prompted urgent calls for accountability and swift action to address the security threats posed by the proliferation of these weapons.

Senator Deeqo Hasan Hussein, speaking to reporters outside the parliament building, made a passionate plea for the weapons to be handed over to the federal authorities, arguing that civilians have no rightful claim to such arms, and that they pose a grave danger to the nation's stability.

"I urge that these seized weapons be returned to the hands of the federal government to safeguard the security and safety of our country and its people," stated Senator Deeqo. "The civilians have no legitimate claim to these weapons, and they present a serious threat to our national security."

Echoing these sentiments, Senator Laylo, another member of the Upper House, warned that the weapons could potentially be used in inter-clan conflicts in central Somalia, further exacerbating the region's volatile security situation.

"These weapons in the hands of the public are an immense danger that the government must swiftly contain," she emphasized.

The Senators' statements come against the backdrop of the ongoing tensions sparked by the Abudwaaq weapons incident, as the federal government and the Galmudug administration work to resolve the matter and ensure the safe return of the firearms.

The escalating security concerns have prompted calls for a comprehensive review of the country's weapons management and distribution policies, with the Senators urging both the federal and regional authorities to shoulder their respective responsibilities in maintaining law and order.

"We say to the federal and regional leaders, as well as all Somali citizens, that each and every one of us has a duty to safeguard the security and stability of our nation," concluded Senator Deeqo.