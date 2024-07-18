Kenya: Nyaudo Returns As Ulinzi Stars Coach After Departure of 'Modo' Kimani

Nairobi — Ulinzi Stars have re-appointed Danstun Nyaudo as head coach after the departure of Anthony 'Modo' Kimani.

In a statement, the military side said Nyaudo will be assisted by Hamisi Abdalla, Fadhili Yaya and former Harambee Stars custodian Francis Onyiso.

"We today welcomed Coach Nyaudo who will serve as The Head Coach and will be assisted by Hamisi Abdala, Fadhili Yaya and Francis Onyiso," the club said.

Nyaudo returns to the soldiers for another stint, having last tutored the 2010 Kenya Premier League champions in 2023 before making way.

The current coach of Ulinzi's Under 20 side was also at the helm for two seasons in 2018-20, having replaced Benjamin Nyangweso.

The soldiers have come out of their most turbulent time in the top flight in which they flirted with relegation and ended the season in 12th place with 39 points - 17 more than bottom-placed Nzoia Sugar.

Kimani - who enjoyed playing stints with AFC Leopards, among other Kenyan clubs - parted ways with Ulinzi on Tuesday despite previous indications that he was there for the long haul.

"I would like to thank the management, technical bench, playing unit and the fans of Ulinzi Stars Football Club. It was a great honour and privilege to not only serve this team but to learn and grow together," the former Bandari FC coach said.

The soldiers resumed pre-season training on Wednesday morning.