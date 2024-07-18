Kenya: High Court Suspends Ruling Declaring Mwaura's Appointment As KRA Board Chairman Unconstitutional

17 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — The High Court has suspended a ruling declaring Antony Mwaura's appointment as Kenya Railways Authority (KRA) board chairman unconstitutional.

This follows an application by Mwaura seeking to halt the decision as he pursues an appeal.

The execution of the decision was halted by Justice Francis Gikonyo for 30 days pending the appeal.

The Judge had quashed his appointment saying it was illegal as it was made at a time when he was facing corruption and economic crime charges.

"The appointment suffered procedural infamity and illegality. The court cannot be part of sanitizing such an illegality," the Judge said.

About The Author

JOHN OSORO

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.