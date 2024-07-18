Ethiopia: Generations Would Be Proud of City's Corridor Dev't, Says Mayor

Addis Ababa 17/20224 (ENA)The present and future generations would be proud of the Addis Ababa corridor development that has been carried out for the last four month, Addis Ababa City Mayor Adanech Abebie said.

The mayor presented the 2016 EFY performance report at the Addis Ababa City Council 4th regular session today.

In her report, the mayor mentioned the social and economic developments carried out in the previous years of the reform to increase the livelihood of residents of the capital.

Adanech stressed that the corridor development that has been carried out for the last four month in the city is a timeless project that makes the present and future generations proud.

The over 48 kilometers long roads for vehicles, 96 kilometers for pedestrians, and 100 kilometers for bicycle were among the major activities carried out in the development of the corridor, she noted.

Some 32 parking lots that can accommodate 6,369 vehicles were built, the mayor added.

Also, 85 bus and taxi terminals that serve 268 buses and taxis at a time have been constructed.

In addition, 450 smart poles equipped with screens and security cameras were installed in the capital, it was learned.

According to her, the corridor development has created jobs for 50,000 citizens.

The corridor development includes public entertainment facilities, children's playgrounds and other infrastructures.

Adanech noted that the corridor has improved the city's status and increased its competitiveness, and made Addis Ababa a beautiful and modern city.