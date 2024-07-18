South Africa: Commemorating Nelson Mandela International Day in Our 30 Years of Freedom and Democracy

Every year on 18 July, South Africans from all walks of life join together to celebrate and honour a man who changed the world for the better. This commemoration pays tribute to the life and works of the late former President Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, who was the first black president of our democratic government and a global icon.

During this time, people around the world are encouraged to advance Madiba's legacy and uphold his ideals of a non-racial, non-sexist and equal society.

Mandela Day was introduced in 2009 following a unanimous decision by the General Assembly of the United Nations. It was aimed at encouraging a young generation of leaders to take responsibility in addressing challenges faced by people around the world.

In South Africa we get a chance to celebrate Madiba for the whole month of July.

This year's Nelson Mandela International Day will be celebrated under the theme: "It's still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity". This occasion also presents us with an opportunity to work together to build the country we envisioned at the start of our democracy. This includes taking care of the most vulnerable in our society.

In honour of Madiba, government is calling on everyone in the country to use this Mandela Day to improve the lives of those in need. Let us go to our communities to help address some of the problems that our people face as Madiba did many years ago. These actions can range from doing work in your community or providing other necessities to those who are in need.

You can start a community food garden or donate food to a soup kitchen in your community. This is in line with the spirit of Ubuntu that says a person is a person through other people. Our actions can go a long way towards taking the legacy of our icon forward and for the next generation to learn from us. Our history shows that if we work together we can overcome all the challenges we face.

Several events will be held throughout the month to inspire positive change within our communities. This includes the 2024 Mandela Day Walk and Run event which will be held on 20 July 2024 at the DP World Wanderers Stadium. Those who want to participate can choose from the 5km, 10km, and 21km distances.

This year's Mandela Day takes on an added significance as it coincides with the Opening of Parliament Address for the 7th Administration. The opening provides President Cyril Ramaphosa an opportunity to outline the key priorities and policies of the administration which is made up of several political parties that formed a Government of National Unity (GNU). The GNU is bound by a commitment to respect the constitution and to promote accountable, transparent and good governance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Government invites all South Africans to be part of the Opening of Parliament Address on Thursday, 18 July 2024 at 7pm.

South Africans can tune into their favourite television or radio station to be part of this national milestone. Proceedings will also be covered via government and parliamentary social media accounts. South Africans should also familiarise themselves with the contents of the address so everyone can contribute to our growth and development.

Throughout this year, we are also commemorating 30 years of democracy and freedom, and occasions such as a Mandela Day are a reminder of just how far we have come. As government we have various plans to celebrate and mark this national milestone throughout the year.

We have already launched the Democracy Bus Project to draw South Africans from across the country into our nation's celebration. The bus will journey to different parts of our amazing country - from our nation's towering cities to deep rural communities - to share our unique story of South Africa rising from a turbulent past to the vibrant hopeful nation.

The Democracy Bus and the story it tells is a reminder of the road we have travelled since 1994, along with the many sacrifices made by generations before who defiantly fought for a better life for all. Their actions, along with icons such as Madiba and many others have given us an opportunity to live in a society where all are valued, and can work to make South Africa a better country to live in.

*Nomonde Mnukwa is Acting Director-General of the GCIS