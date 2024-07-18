South Africa: Several Roads Closed in City Centre for the Opening of Parliament

17 July 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The City of Cape Town has announced the closure of several roads near the Cape Town City Hall before the Opening of Parliament on Thursday.

Officials are set for the opening of Parliament where President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his speech tomorrow evening. This comes after he was re-elected as the President of South Africa at the first sitting of the National Assembly of the seventh democratic administration last month.

According to the city, the road closures will be in effect to assist with traffic flow and accommodate the Opening of Parliament Address at the City Hall - the first for the seventh administration.

"This will affect the normal flow of traffic in and around the city bowl."

Road users are urged to familiarise themselves with the closures and to plan their routes accordingly.

"Motorists should also note that there will be restricted parking in some areas," the city said.

A full list of the road closures can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3WotE5C.

While some roads have already been closed, others will be closed from as early as 4am on Thursday.

