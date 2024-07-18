South Africa: Heavy Rains Expected for Opening of Parliament Address

Heavy rains and cold weather is expected in Cape Town tomorrow evening as President Cyril Ramaphosa convenes a joint sitting of the newly established two Houses of Parliament to deliver the Opening of Parliament Address (OPA).

South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster, Samkelisiwe Thwala, told SANews on Wednesday that isolated scattered showers and rain with a portion of a cold front are expected in the Western Cape, with South Western parts expecting 80% chance of rain and showers on Thursday.

"We also have three weather alerts that are associated with cold fronts. [There is a] Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive rain, leading to localised flooding of roads, which is expected over the Cape Winelands, City of Cape Town, parts of the West Coast, and Theewaterskloof Municipalities," Thwala said.

Thwala warned of a further cold front approaching on Friday.

"It is going to be two-days of rainy and cold weather. Strong winds and damaging waves are also predicted for the coastal areas up to Plettenberg Bay on the southeast coast," Thwala said.

Opening of Parliament

The opening of Parliament, which will be attended by members of both Houses, the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces, will mark the start of the new five-year parliamentary cycle.

The address provides President Ramaphosa with an opportunity to outline the key priorities and policies of the seventh administration.

The new administration is made up of several political parties that formed a Government of National Unity founded on the respect for the Constitution, the Bill of Rights in its entirety, a united South Africa, and the rule of law.

The Opening of Parliament Address also coincides with the United Nations-declared Nelson Mandela International Day, which calls on people around the world to take action to help change the world for the better, and by doing so, build a global movement for good.

Government has invited all South Africans to be part of the Opening of Parliament Address at 7pm.

South Africans can tune into their favourite television or radio station to be part of this national milestone.

Proceedings will also be covered via government and Parliament social media accounts.