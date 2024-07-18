South Africa: Locals Nostalgic As Opening of Parliament Draws Close

With the hours ticking closer to the Opening of Parliament Address (OPA), parliamentary officials are busy finalising preparations for Thursday night's ceremony.

On the ground, some locals are expressing nostalgia for the Opening of Parliament that took place in 1994 - 30 years ago.

A local resident, Skhosana Mkhwanazi, told SAnews that he cannot wait for the address tomorrow.

"This Parliament reminds me of Madiba's Parliament, the Government of National Unity (GNU). I feel this is real democracy," Mkhwanazi said.

He added that he hopes the political parties in the GNU will work together to advance the interests of all South Africans.

"I am confident that things are going to change for the better. Our lives are going to change for the better and there's going to be better service delivery in our communities and there's going to be less corruption. What has happened during the elections [of 29 May], was what people wanted. It was God's will that all the parties should work together," Mkhwanazi said.

Echoing the same sentiments was Arkell Marson who expressed his irritation at politicians who were enriching themselves and forgetting about the people who voted them in power.

"All the parties are going to work together to improve our lives and create more job opportunities," he told SAnews.

As of 14 July 2024, the Cape Town City Hall has been officially designated as the parliamentary precinct in accordance with Section 2 of the Powers, Privileges, and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act.

Streets in the vicinity of the City Hall have been closed and the red carpet has been rolled out for President Cyril Ramaphosa, his Deputy Paul Mashatile, Cabinet Ministers, Parliamentarians and other guests who will be attending the address which will get underway at 7pm.

Despite the predicted rainy weather, all is on track for tomorrow's big day.

READ | Heavy rains expected for Opening of Parliament Address

On the opposite side of the hall, a big marquee has been set up and both the community and national media representatives have taken their positions therin. Meanwhile, military and police officials are also dotting their I's and crossing their T's.

Within the vicinity of the City Hall, decorations with flowers have been put up, where only police, military and government vehicles are allowed.

"We have accredited about 9 000 journalists to cover the Opening of Parliament tomorrow," Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said on Wednesday.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, earlier today said this historic event marks the beginning of the seventh term of a democratic Parliament and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to constitutional democracy.

"We look forward to welcoming all participants to this significant occasion, which promises to be a compelling demonstration of our nation's democratic principles, unity and resilience," she said.

Mandela Day

This year's opening of Parliament is unique as it takes place on Nelson Mandela's birthday, 18 July.

In this regard, Parliament has called upon all parliamentarians, South Africans and global citizens to emulate Madiba's selflessness and untiring service to humanity.

The Presiding Officers of Parliament will tomorrow take time away from their OPA duties to participate in service programs around Cape Town.

This, according to the Speaker of the National Assembly, holds particular significance, as it coincides with the commemoration of the 30th Anniversary of South Africa's constitutional democracy.