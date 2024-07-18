Tunisia: PM Hachani and Libyan Counterpart Agree to Faciltate Procedures At Border Crossings

Tunis — Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani and Libyan Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh agreed, on Wednesday, in Tripoli, to faciltate procedures at border crossings in order to boost cooperation all fields.

The meeting focused on increasing coordination between Tunisia and Libya, particularly in the field of irregular migration and its impacts on the countries in the region, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

The Trans-Mediterranean Migration Forum, which was held under chairmanship of Abdelhamid Dbaieba, is attended by delegations of heads of state, prime ministers as well as interior ministers from several African and European countries.

It is also attended by the vice president of the European Union delegation, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Malta's PM Robert Abela, Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Déby, a delegation of the Arab League, representatives of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, the High Commission for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration.

The Trans-Mediterranean Migration Forum seeks to find concrete solutions to the problem of irregular migration in the Mediterranean and reduce the flow of migrants through coordination between countries of origin and transit in the fields of development and security.