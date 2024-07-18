Tunisia: PM Hachani Holds Talks With Vice-President of European Commission

17 July 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — Prime Minister, Ahmed Hachani, had a meeting, on Wednesday, in Tripoli, with the Vice-President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, on the sidelines of his participation in the Trans-Mediterranean Migration Forum (TMMF).

The meeting focused on boosting cooperation between Tunisia and the European Union (EU), reads a statement of the Prime Ministry.

Schinas underlined the EU's commitment to speed up the implementation of the provisions of the memorandum of understanding on a strategic and comprehensive partnership signed with Tunisia in July 2023.

«Tunisia's economic figures are improving,» the Premier said, adding that «it has overcome several international challenges.»

Both officials agreed to consolidate partnership while taking into account the rise of irregular migration and its repercussions on countries on both shores of the Mediterranean.

The Trans-Mediterranean Migration Forum, which was held under chairmanship of Abdelhamid Dbaieba, was attended by delegations of heads of state, prime ministers as well as interior ministers from several African and European countries.

It was also attended by the vice president of the European Union delegation, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Malta's PM Robert Abela, Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Déby, a delegation of the Arab League, representatives of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, the High Commission for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration.

The Trans-Mediterranean Migration Forum seeks to find concrete solutions to the problem of irregular migration in the Mediterranean and reduce the flow of migrants through coordination between countries of origin and transit in the fields of development and security.

