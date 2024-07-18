Africa: Decade of Democracy Data in Africa Revealed in Afrobarometer Report

Monrovia — Despite its shortcomings, more Africans prefer democracy to any other form of government, according to the new report by the pan-African research organization Afrobarometer. In its flagship survey Africa Insights 2024 - the first of what organizers say is an annual series - 66% of Africans showed their appreciation for the democratic system of governance, while large majorities "reject one-man rule by 80%, one-party rule by 78%, and military rule by 66 percent".

These findings, the report says, are based on data spanning over a decade of research, "including our latest round of nationally representative surveys in 39 countries". It cautions that while support for democracy offers reasons for optimism, "the real problem on the continent is rooted not in a demand-side failure of popular support, but in a supply-side failure by African leaders to deliver".

During a panel discussion at the report's launch, Afrobarometer's co-founder and board chair Gyimah Boadi said: "Some 30 years ago....the common refrain amongst African polls, in academic conferences, and amongst media pundit's work, was that Africans don't care about how they are governed, all that they cared about was being governed well". But he said the latest report showed that notion of being untrue, "thanks to multiple rounds of Afrobarometer [surveys]".

Boaidi was referring to the misconception that Africans pay little attention to the dividends of democratic governance. This view gained traction in recent years following several coups on the continent and numerous reports about an apparent backsliding of democracy in the region, including the reputable Mo Ibrahim Index of Democratic Governance which shows that during the last ten years "significant regression in democratic systems has been recorded across Africa, especially in the areas of rule of law, justice, and democratic elections".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But this, according to the latest survey, contrasts with Africans' commitment to be governed in a more democratic and transparent environment.

"In democratic commitment, Africa outpaces Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Latin America. When it comes to democratic satisfaction," the Afrobarometer report said. But it also notes that Africans are "considerably more critical than many of their global counterparts".

On the growing levels of military coups on the continent, the survey states that while Africans express "high levels of trust in their militaries", two-thirds (66%) don't want the military to govern their country. "But that opposition is weakening", as more Africans are also willing to tolerate military intervention "if elected leaders abuse power for their own ends," the report says.

Other key findings of the report show that calls for accountability, and rule of law, and support for democratic institutions have "held steady" over the last decade, "including presidential accountability to Parliament, multiparty competition, presidential term limit and media freedom". But it laments that support for elections has dropped by 8% in 30 countries, even "though a large majority consider it the best method of choosing their leaders".