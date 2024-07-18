Seychelles: 10 Recipients of Seychelles' National Awards 2024 and Their Achievements

Two boxers, who came close to getting medals at the Olympics, a renowned historian, a prominent female entrepreneur and an educator, who spent 65 years shaping young people for the world of work through career guidance and supporting couples to raise solid families, were recipients of National Awards this year.

The awards were held at State House on June 28, as part of activities to commemorate Seychelles' National Day celebrations and four organisations were also recognised for their outstanding and meritorious service of national importance.

SNA presents the 10 distinguished and outstanding Seychellois who received their medals of merit and honour from President Wavel Ramkalawan.

Rival Payet: Former boxer and national coach for boxing - Medal of Merit

Rival Payet, formerly known as Rival Cadeau, is a light middleweight boxer who has represented Seychelles in many regional and international competitions and games. Amongst his many accolades, Payet had represented his country at several prestigious sporting events such as the 1990 Commonwealth Games, 1992 Summer Olympics, 1994 Commonwealth Games in which he won a bronze medal, and the 1996 Summer Olympics, where he reached the quarter-finals. In 1995 at the All-Africa Games, he won a silver medal, eight years earlier at the same game Payet clinched a bronze medal. Today, he is a national coach for boxing.

Roland Raforme: Former boxer and national coach for boxing - Medal of Merit

Roland Raforme, a double Olympian, has contributed a lot to boxing and its development. Raforme represented Seychelles on the international scene in the men's light heavyweight category. At the 1992 and 1996 Summer Olympics, he reached the quarter-finals. He also left his mark at the Commonwealth Games in which he participated in 1994 and 1998, and won a silver medal in 1998 in the men's heavyweight. He also participated in the All-African Games in 1987 and won a bronze medal in the 1991 competition.

Edwina Adrienne: Former career guidance teacher, pioneer of couple and family support - Medal of Merit

Edwina Adrienne, aged 91, is credited for her vast experience in career guidance - preparing the youth of Seychelles for the world of work and making the right career choices. Adrienne, a former teacher and employment officer, pioneered counselling and support, not only for couples but for families which led to the setting up of the Association for the Promotion of Solid Human Family (APSHF). The main aim of the organisation is to work with couples, married or not, to assist them to better manage and resolve conflicts and difficulties that may arise, giving them life and parenting skills and values that would enable them give the right guidance to their children. Adrienne spent 65 years of her life as an educator and supporting couples to raise strong families.

Edouard Domingue: The first managing director of the Seychelles Savings Bank - now the Seychelles Commercial Bank - Medal of Merit

Domingue, who could not attend the ceremony at State House, was awarded for being the first managing director of the Seychelles Savings Bank and for his leadership. His award was received by a family member. The Seychelles Savings Bank started its operations in January 1981. In 1992 the Government of Seychelles incorporated Seychelles Savings Bank as a limited liability company under the Companies Act, with majority shares owned by the Government of Seychelles. In September 2013 the Bank changed its name to Seychelles Commercial Bank.

Herman Maria: Successful local entrepreneur - Medal of Merit

Maria was nominated as a member of the National Awards Committee by President Wavel Ramkalawan in May 2022. Two years on Maria was bestowed a Medal of Merit as a local entrepreneur involved mostly in the construction industry. Maria started his small business as a carpenter in 1971. Over the years, Maria developed the spirit of entrepreneurship growing his business Herman Maria & Company Ltd involved in building construction and furniture manufacturing. The company has also ventured into importing building materials.

Willy Andre, a renowned environmentalist - Medal of Honour

An environmentalist and forestry pioneer, Willy Andre does not require much introduction to the Seychellois public. Turning 90 years old in December this year, Andre spent 45 years of his life in forestry in the environment sector. Much of his work was on Praslin Island - the second most populated island of the 115-island archipelago.

Fond Ferdinand, a nature reserve where the endemic coco de mer grows in its natural state, is a place where he spent a lot of time during his career. A place close to his heart, perhaps because Praslin is where he was born. Andre is a founding member of the Seychelles Island Foundation, responsible for the management of the Vallee de Mai, another place where the coco de mer grows in its natural state, and the Aldabra Atoll, two of Seychelles UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Francis Chang-Sam: A retired legal pioneer - Medal of Honour

A retired lawyer and Attorney General, Francis Chang-Sam was recognised for his contribution as a lawyer and his work heading the secretariat that drafted the Constitution of the Third Republic of Seychelles. The former Attorney General spent over 30 years in legal affairs and assumed many responsibilities such as Registrar General, Registrar of Companies, Registrar of Land and Registrar of Trade Marks. Chang-Sam was involved with drafting legislation, commercial and other legal documents. Chang-Sam also served on the National Law and Order Committee and the Constitution Review Committee.

Ilette Esther: Former nurse at the main hospital's Blood Bank - Medal of Honour

Ilette Esther's name is synonymous with the Blood Bank of the Seychelles Hospital. A senior nursing officer of the blood transfusion unit until her retirement, Esther was recognised for her long years of service and the pivotal role she played in the development of the Blood Transfusion unit. During the award ceremony President Wavel Ramkalawan proposed that the Blood Bank of the new Seychelles Hospital, which is planned for construction, should be named after Esther.

The late Tony Mathiot: Local admired historian- Medal of Honour

A walking encyclopedia of the island nation, whose sudden demise earlier this year left many in shock, wondering who will step in to fill the void left by Tony Mathiot, for the local historian knew the history of Seychelles like the back of his hand. Mathiot, who passed away on January 24, was not only known as a historian and researcher but as a man who was a living archive, carrying the island nation's history in his extraordinary mind. He was truly a national treasure.

Soona Oliaji: Champion for children with special needs - Medal of Honour

A prominent female entrepreneur, Oliaji is the owner of Teemooljee & Co Ltd, one of the oldest retail businesses of the island nation. Oliaji was also very active in civil society and is a member of the Soroptimist Club of the Seychelles - active on the islands for over 30 years and at the forefront of empowering women, girls, and boys, fostering leadership skills, and supporting various charitable causes. Oliaji was honoured for her role in initiating and setting up the School for the Exceptional Child for differently abled children.