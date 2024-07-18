Tanzania Beach Soccer Team Intensify Drill Ahead Bsafcon

THE Tanzania national beach soccer team is gearing up for the upcoming Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations (BSAFCON) finals in Egypt this July.

Team Captain, Sadick Salum, expressed pride and determination in representing Tanzania with honour.

"We are immensely grateful to the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) for providing us with an excellent training camp in preparation for the tournament," Salum stated.

He emphasized of the federation's crucial role in providing necessary resources and facilities for effective training.

"The training camp has significantly improved our physical fitness, team spirit, and tactical understanding.

We have focused intensely on aspects like defence, attack, and set-pieces to ensure peak performance during the championship," Salum added.

Player Ibrahim Ibadi echoed Salum's sentiments: "I feel a great sense of responsibility and pride.

Our team is highly motivated and determined to achieve remarkable success for Tanzania in the tournament."

"We also want to thank our fans and supporters," Ibadi continued.

"Your unwavering support is incredibly meaningful to us, and we're committed to making you proud. Together, we aim to showcase Tanzanian beach soccer's strength and talent on the international stage."

Tanzania's campaign begins with a match against Uganda in the Beach Soccer Championship qualifiers.

Fourteen nations will participate in the qualifiers, competing in a two-legged format to determine the seven teams joining host Egypt in the finals this summer.

The first leg of qualifiers is scheduled for July 19th to 21st, with the second leg taking place on July 26th to 28th