Eritrea: Strategic Planning Assessment Meeting On Women's Development

18 July 2024
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 17 July 2024 - A pivotal meeting to evaluate progress on the strategic plan aimed at advancing women's development took place in Asmara on July 16. The meeting was attended members of the regional committee responsible for women's development and various administrative bodies from the Central Region.

Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the National Union of Eritrean Women, emphasized the government's long-standing commitment to women's issues, tracing back to the armed struggle for independence. She highlighted current initiatives designed to enhance women's educational and vocational skills, aiming to boost their productivity and societal contributions.

Ms. Tekea pointed out that the Union is prioritizing programs that focus squarely on women, with strategic plans tailored to elevate their productivity.

Colonel Gebrehans Woldegergis, chairman of the regional committee, noted that national symposiums and training programs have been organized from 2023 to 2028 to foster women's development.

Mr. Fesehaye Haile, Governor of the Central Region, underscored the universal responsibility to uphold women's rights and equality, urging increased community involvement to support these goals.

The meeting also featured detailed reports on the initiatives undertaken to enhance women's capabilities and the progress achieved thus far.

