Tunisia: President Saied Meets With Economy Minister and Secretary of State in Charge of SMEs

Tunis — President of the Republic, Kais Saied, had a meeting on Wednesday afternoon, at Carthage Palace, with Minister of Economy and Planning, Feryel Ouerghi Sebai, and Secretary of State to the Minister of Economy and Planning, in charge of Small and Medium Sized Enterprises Samir Abdelhafidh.

The Head of State spoke of the importance of the national economy which should be based on the choices of the Tunisian people, the creation of wealth, and the achievement of real growth, rather than on a rentier economy based on false growth rates, reads a statement of the Presidency of the Republic.

President Saied also reiterated that the economic and social development plan should achieve social justice and provide a set of basic rights, such as the right to work and the right to a decent salary as well as other basic rights such as the right to transportation, health, education, and social coverage.

«Today, the Tunisian people are paying a heavy price because of the poor choices made in the late 1980's. The situation has worsened as a result of circumventing the legitimate demands of Tunisian citizens for work, freedom and national dignity,» he pointed out.

The President laid emphasis on the role of small and medium sized enterprises in boosting the national economy, calling for removing all obstacles that are often created on purpose, particularly those related to launching projects.