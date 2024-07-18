Tunisia: President Saied Meets With Economy Minister and Secretary of State in Charge of SMEs

17 July 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President of the Republic, Kais Saied, had a meeting on Wednesday afternoon, at Carthage Palace, with Minister of Economy and Planning, Feryel Ouerghi Sebai, and Secretary of State to the Minister of Economy and Planning, in charge of Small and Medium Sized Enterprises Samir Abdelhafidh.

The Head of State spoke of the importance of the national economy which should be based on the choices of the Tunisian people, the creation of wealth, and the achievement of real growth, rather than on a rentier economy based on false growth rates, reads a statement of the Presidency of the Republic.

President Saied also reiterated that the economic and social development plan should achieve social justice and provide a set of basic rights, such as the right to work and the right to a decent salary as well as other basic rights such as the right to transportation, health, education, and social coverage.

«Today, the Tunisian people are paying a heavy price because of the poor choices made in the late 1980's. The situation has worsened as a result of circumventing the legitimate demands of Tunisian citizens for work, freedom and national dignity,» he pointed out.

The President laid emphasis on the role of small and medium sized enterprises in boosting the national economy, calling for removing all obstacles that are often created on purpose, particularly those related to launching projects.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.