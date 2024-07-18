Tunisia: Abir Moussi to Be Kept in Detention

17 July 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — The indictment chamber at the Court of Appeal has decided to keep in detention President of the Free Destourian Party (PDL) Abir Moussi, and refer her to the Criminal Division of the Tunis Court of First Instance, on the basis of a complaint lodged by the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE).

Court's spokesman Habib Torkhani told TAP that Moussi was due to appear before the Criminal Division of the Tunis Court of First Instance, under Article 24 of Decree-Law No. 54, for using information and communication systems and networks to produce, spread and disseminate false news with the aim of infringing the rights of others or harming public safety, against a public official.

Torkhani reported that the Indictment Division of the Tunis Court of Appeal had decided to postpone consideration of the case until July 31, while keeping Moussi in detention.

