Tanzania Preparations On Top Gear

18 July 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Emmauel Msabaha

DAR ES SALAAM — IN a bold step towards hosting the prestigious AFCON 2027 finals, the government is forging ahead with extensive refurbishments and new constructions in collaboration with the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Arts, and Sports, Gerson Msigwa, expressed unwavering commitment to meeting CAF's stringent requirements during a recent inspection tour at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Refurbishment of the stadium, currently at 35 per cent completion, showcases upgraded seating and ongoing construction efforts are impressing CAF officials.

"Our readiness extends beyond refurbishments," Msigwa affirmed, highlighting the proactive stance on material procurement and site production readiness.

CAF's comprehensive venue inspections have spanned Uganda, Kenya, and now Tanzania, with visits planned for Zanzibar and Arusha. Msigwa disclosed plans for a new stadium in Arusha, with initial funding secured and preparatory work underway, despite earlier setbacks with site selection.

Excitingly, plans for a new 35,000-seat stadium in Fumba, Zanzibar, promise to elevate the tournament's appeal, ensuring ample spectator accommodation.

Msigwa also underscored the government's collaboration with the private sector to bolster hospitality infrastructure.

"We are poised to partner with private entities to develop hotels and transport solutions, crucial for hosting AFCON 2027 guests," he elaborated, emphasizing a holistic approach to ensuring a world-class tournament experience.

With preparations intensifying, Tanzania's dedication to enhancing infrastructure and hospitality signifies a monumental leap towards a successful AFCON 2027, poised to leave a lasting legacy in African football history.

