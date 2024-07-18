Tunisia: President of the Republic Underlines Importance of Education Reform

Tunis — President Kais Saied met on Wednesday afternoon at Carthage Palace with Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and acting Minister of Culture, Moncef Boukthir and Minister of Education, Saloua Abbassi.

The Head of State discussed a number of issues with the two ministers, including the final results of the school and university years, the final report of the national consultation on the reform of the education system and the draft law that will regulate the Higher Council for Education.

President Kais Saied reiterated the importance of this reform and the need to ensure that there is no room for error, «as any wrong decision can only be corrected after almost two decades,» according to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic.

The President also paid particular attention to public education, stressing the need to provide all pupils and students with all the appropriate conditions on an equal footing.

He recalled the Tunisian State's commitment to education after independence, devoting about one third of the budget to it, and the impact of this reform at all levels.

The Head of State stressed the need to find urgent solutions to the problem of unemployed doctors, who were the victims of wrong choices for which they were paying a high price. «In addition to strategic choices, there must be transitional solutions that open up prospects for those who have been blocked.»

The President of the Republic also addressed the situation of substitute teachers, noting that the situation experienced by many of them due to the non-payment of their salaries has been overcome and should not be repeated.

"Immediate solutions are needed to resolve this issue once and for all, within a framework that respects the rights of teachers, professors and young people alike," he was quoted as saying in the same statement.

He also referred to the "unacceptable" situation of a number of educational establishments, some of which lack the most basic facilities and are in need of repair and maintenance.

"When Tunisians know that the money they give is used for its intended purpose, they will never hesitate to take part in repair and maintenance work," the President of the Republic stressed.

He concluded by saying that «there is no future for any people without a national education that is equally accessible to all.»