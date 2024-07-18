Malawi: Foundation Donates Sewing Machines, Briquette Making Equipment to Women Groups in Lilongwe

Shaping Our Future Foundation (SOFF) an organization founded by First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera has donated sewing machines and briquette-making equipment to Amayankha and Chisomo Women Groups in Mitundu, Lilongwe.

The foundation received funding from Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) to implement Rise for Her Project to reduce child marriages and reduce gender based violence.

SOFF Programmes Manager Lomathinda Mtema said the initiative aims to promote economic independence among women and enable them support their families.

"We believe that empowering women by giving them these equipment is crucial as they will able to support their children in school," she said.

Yasmin Chonde, a beneficiary, hailed the Foundation for the equipment rendered to them

"This will go a long way in assisting our families economically," she said.

Lilongwe District Council Monitoring Officer, Blessings Makhiringa commended the organization for the assistance that will empower women and young girls.