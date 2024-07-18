Ethiopia: Irish Deputy PM, Foreign Minister Micheál Martin Arrives in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — A delegation led by Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Micheál Martin, arrived in Addis Ababa Last night, for an official visit to Ethiopia.

Upon arrival at Bole International Airport, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs was welcomed by Ambassador Birtukan Ayano, State Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The delegation is expected to hold discussions with senior government officials of Ethiopia on matters of mutual interest as part of its visit to Addis Ababa.

In addition to his duties as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Michel Martin also serves as the Minister of Defense.