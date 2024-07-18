Ethiopia: Irish Deputy PM, Foreign Minister Micheál Martin Arrives in Addis Ababa

18 July 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — A delegation led by Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Micheál Martin, arrived in Addis Ababa Last night, for an official visit to Ethiopia.

Upon arrival at Bole International Airport, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs was welcomed by Ambassador Birtukan Ayano, State Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The delegation is expected to hold discussions with senior government officials of Ethiopia on matters of mutual interest as part of its visit to Addis Ababa.

In addition to his duties as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Michel Martin also serves as the Minister of Defense.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.